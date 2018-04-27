Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sports News
Sports

Countdown Continues to WVGA Events

Matt Digby Apr 27, 2018

WOAY – There’s only a few weeks left until many WVGA events begin around the state, with another exciting summer of golf in store.

Two major events will be in the southern part of the state, with the WV Amateur returning to the Greenbrier in June, while the West Virginia Open will be held at Glade Springs in July.

Wyoming East’s Patrick Smith, who qualified for both events last year, is excited for the chance to potentially play in both events in 2018 at courses he’s familiar with.

He is also impressed by how younger golfers have started taking up the game, particularly at Wyoming East, where the Warriors have won consecutive Class AA state championships.

