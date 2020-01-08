Councilman-at-Large talks about upcoming 2020 Beckley’s projects

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Councilman-at-Large talks about upcoming Beckley’s projects.

“2020 there’s a lot of projects that the city is involved in,” said Councilman-at-Large Tom Sopher.

Now that it’s a new year many are wondering what new city project will the new year bring.

“We’re working on a new fire station that should be completed this year. We brought a building where the municipal court and the IT department will locate and that should be completed in a couple of months. There several parks that need some fences around it. We just need to tighten some loose ends,” said Sopher.

On January 7th, 2020 Beckley city leaders held a workshop about the current state of the Raleigh Playhouse Theater.

“There should be a monthly schedule for the theater, which would be nice. And there’s a lot of partners that are going to join in. Theater West Virginia, The Collectives, possibly the public library. The youth museum they have a program that they are not available to do in the facility that they have currently so it makes sense to do some of that programming up there. So hopefully give it a few months to get rolling and it’s going to turn into something that everyone will be proud of,” said Sopher.