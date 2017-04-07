Corps of Engineers updating Summersville Lake master plan

Advertisement



SUMMERSVILLE DAM, WV (THE STATE JOURNAL) — Dedicated in 1966, Summersville Dam on the Gauley River, south of Summersville in Nicholas County, forms the largest lake in West Virginia, with 2,700 acres of water and more than 60 miles of shoreline. At its deepest point, it’s 327 feet deep.

Even before the flood-control dam was completed, a master plan was drafted for the future development of the lake it created — a popular spot for fishing, boating and rock climbing, as well as snorkeling and scuba diving.

Now, more than 50 years later, that master plan is getting an update. When completed by the Huntington District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the updated plan will be used as guidance for the management and development of natural resources, cultural resources and recreation at the Lake.

