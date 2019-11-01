BREAKING NEWS
Coroner's Office needs help locating a man's family after passing away
Coroner’s Office needs help locating a man’s family after passing away

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 31, 2019, 22:08 pm

(WOAY) – A Pennsylvania Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man’s next to kin after passing away.

According to Eric Minnich, Coroner in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Robert Lawrence Calloway, 66, died of natural causes on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 11:30 am in his residence.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office says that Calloway was born in Raleigh County, West Virginia and prior to Allentown, lived in New York.

If anyone with information on Mr. Calloway’s family is requested to contact their office at 610-792-3426.

The Coroner’s Office says no other information will be released at this time.

