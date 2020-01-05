BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – YMCA of Southern West Virginia and Cook & Fortune Foundation held its 3rd annual Fortunate Hoops Winter Accessories Session on Saturday, January 4th, 2020.

About 50 kids from the Beckley YMCA showed off their basketball skills for the youth basketball clinic led by Cook & Fortune Foundation.

“It a positive effect on the community, you know it a good light on Beckley. It a lot of negative going around in the community so we try to bring a positive light,” said Co-Founder Cook & Fortune Foundation Justin Cook.

Founders of the Foundation Michael Fortune and Justin Cook says it’s an opportunity to give back. For the kids to participate for the date, each kid was required to bring one piece of winter item to be donated.

“We’re accepting donations scarves, gloves, hats coats that we take to our foundation and donate to different donations across west Virginia. So it will be fun a lot of games and life lessons along the way while we teach this basketball stuff. This is great, this is home; it’s a real feeling,” said Co-Founder Cook & Fortune Foundation Michael Fortune.

Michael Fortune and Justin Cook were members of the 2008 WVSSAC AAA Boys State High School Basketball Champions Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles.