Contura Energy Makes Bid for Blackjewel Mines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – Contura Energy made a bid of $33.75 million for the assets of three Blackjewel mines in Wyoming and West Virginia.

The bid is an increase from the company’s original offer of $20 million for two mines in Wyoming and Pax Surface Mine in Scarbro. The mines have been closed since Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy protection July 1.

The results are subject to a federal bankruptcy judge’s approval Monday in Charleston.