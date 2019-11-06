Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Contract awarded to manage WVa foster kids’ health care
FeaturedNewsWatchState News

Contract awarded to manage WVa foster kids’ health care

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 06, 2019, 10:17 am

35
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia has awarded a contract to manage the health care for thousands of foster children.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says in a news release that Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been awarded the $200 million contract.

West Virginia’s foster care ranks have swelled to nearly 7,000 – an increase of more than 60 percent from 2015 – as the state grapples with an ongoing opioid addiction epidemic.

Lawmakers earlier this year passed a bill requiring DHHR to transfer children in foster care to a managed care organization after the Department of Justice threatened to sue the state over possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act within its foster system.

Previous PostDHHR accepting comments on policy manual for waiver for children with serious emotional disorders
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X