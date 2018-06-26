Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Construction of Beckley Z-Way Is One Step Closer

Jonathan ChanceBy Jun 26, 2018, 19:35 pm

Holding the informational workshop public meeting at Daniels Elementary School was step two in the project’s overall schedule.

The project is expected to widen just over 3.5 miles of existing US 19 from Hinton Road to a point just north of Grandby Circle.

The projected costos of the construction is $35 million and this does not include the final design, right-of-way, or utility relocations.

If you wish to file a written comment you may do so by visiting the West Virginia Division of Highway’s website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment. You may also see the project information by visiting the same website.

“Basically we are explaining to them what their rights are. There is a national policy when it comes to right-of-way aquisitions. To protect the public we can only aquire the right-of-way needed for the construction, maintenance of the roadway, which is to help protect us from abusing the public at large,” said Dirar Ahmad the Engineering Consultant Review Head.

All comments about the project are due by July 26, 2018.

