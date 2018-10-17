Construction Of Beckley Turnpike To Begin In Early 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Governor today also stopping by the Tamarack to discuss his Roads to Prosperity Program. Justice joined by the state’s secretary of transportation Tom Smith and Parkways Authority General Manager Greg Barr.

They say two hundred and seventy-five smaller projects have been completed. Now the focus is on the 106 million dollar Beckley Turnpike Widening, which Smith says will bring in hundreds of jobs.

“We reserved the really big dollars for the most expensive projects like putting the pavement on Route 35 up in the Charleston area. Putting the pavement on coalfields expressway close by here” said Tom Smith, West Virginia Secretary of Transportation

Smith also says he expects big projects like the turnpike widening to begin in in early 2019.