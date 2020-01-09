Construction for affordable senior living facility to begin soon in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineer Challenge Academy, a project by the National Guard, is expected to take up most of the buildings on the old campus of WVU Tech in Montgomery.

However, Mayor Greg Ingram has other plans for the remaining vacant buildings.

One of those being an affordable housing unit for the elderly. According to Mayor Ingram, this is a done deal.

“It’s gonna be called Cavalier Heights. It’s a 31-unit senior housing, adorable housing and that’s gonna be a big plus for the area with the seniors that we have living in the Upper Kanawha Valley,” he said.

Construction is expected to start in the Spring or Summer.