Construction company agrees to $242K in back wages, damages

NITRO, W.Va. (AP) — An oil and gas industry construction company has agreed to pay $242,039 in back wages and damages to 243 employees in West Virginia, the U.S. Labor Department said Monday.
Apex Pipeline Service Inc. entered into a consent judgment with the Labor Department requiring the company to pay $121,019 in back wages and the same amount in liquidated damages to employees at Apex’s Nitro facility, the Labor Department said. The consent judgment was approved by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia-Charleston Division, the agency said in a news release.
The Labor Department said in a news release that Wage and Hour Division investigators found that Apex misclassified field office managers and safety coordinators as exempt from overtime and failed to pay overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a week.
The division also found that Apex paid overtime at rates below that required by law and failed to maintain required records and to post a Fair Labor Standards Act poster.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.