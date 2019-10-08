Conservative Challenging Shelley Moore Capito for Senate

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Conservative leader Allen Whitt has announced his candidacy for the United States Senate. He will be challenging sitting incumbent Shelley Moore Capito for the Republican nomination.

A former writer and spokesperson for Dr. Billy Graham, Allen Whitt has served for the past six years as the President of the West Virginia Family Policy Council. In that role, he has had a long record of defending West Virginians’ first amendment rights. He has also been a tireless advocate of the right to life. Over the past half-decade, Allen has been one of the most prominent conservative voices in the Mountain State, consistently championing conservative values and vetting Republican candidates for the West Virginia Republican Party.

“I’m running to bring West Virginia values to Washington,” Allen says. “As a Republican, I campaigned for Shelley Moore Capito in 2014, but conservatives have been let down too many times by her votes and her statements. Her most recent comments on supporting red flag laws simply don’t represent the views of the majority of West Virginians.”

“Capito recently stated that she was open to voting for so-called “red flag laws,” laws that violate due process by allowing law enforcement to confiscate privately and legally owned firearms. Capito said, “We’ll certainly take a look at that. I think there are some legislation that’s being proposed, like a red flag law, which would broaden the availability of if people have guns and maybe a relative or co-worker felt would be endangering other people there would be a way to raise a red flag and have it looked at. I think that makes good sense.””Whitt’s statement

Allen looks forward to campaigning all over West Virginia. After announcing his campaign Tuesday morning on The Tom Roten Morning Show (800 WVHU), Allen will be attending the Rally for Religious Freedom for Small Business on the steps of the Supreme Court.

To learn more about Allen’s policy positions and upcoming campaign events, you can visit his campaign’s website: https://whittforwv.com/ .