Congresswoman Carol Miller tours tech companies in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller visit tech companies in Bluefield on January 21, 2020.

Congresswoman spent her day touring ongoing and future initiatives inside the city of Bluefield. The Congresswoman stopped by three promising tech companies. Commercialization Station, Intuit/Alorica Customer Sucess Center and the future of Innovation Lab inside the Bluefield Arts Center.

“This is just the beginning, you can see innovation is so important for us. And you can see all the pieces coming together and I got to see the 3D printers and some of the different things that they are making right now. The vision that they having here is just terrific, I’m just so excited,” said Congresswoman Carol Miller.

Intuit/Alorica Customer Sucess Center is one tech company in the Bluefield area that employs over 60 people.

“As we continue to grow we are offering different jobs with different skill sets. Our employees work on computers, they have to navigate different computer screens. It’s a completely different skillset from somebody that worked in the coal industry and it gives them great opportunity to see something different,” said Site Director John Miller.

The tour was followed by an executive meeting with business and City leaders.