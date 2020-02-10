Congresswoman Miller announces infrastructure grant to improve McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant of $40,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to the McDowell County Commission for the McDowell County Dilapidated Structures Mapping Project.

“Southern West Virginia is long overdue for infrastructure improvements,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I am working hard to ensure more federal funding is coming home to rebuild our communities throughout the region. This is a very important and exciting first step, and I look forward to continuing this work.”

McDowell County will work together with Region One Planning and Development Commission to catalog important information about existing structures and further decide if they can be rehabilitated or need to be demolished.

In addition to this funding, $10,000 will be added from Region One Planning and Development Commission making the project total $50,000.