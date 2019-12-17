Congresswoman Miller announces funding for flood recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant of $866,675 from the Department of Labor to Workforce West Virginia.

“These funds will help the ongoing efforts to rebuild our community following the devastating storms in early 2018,” Congresswoman Miller said. “The damage from natural disasters happens quickly and the recovery is often too slow, and this grant will play an important role in in getting West Virginians back to work.”

The funds will be used for the disaster relief recovery efforts needed in response to the heavy rain, flooding, and wind in February 2018. This grant is the final installment of a $2,500,000 grant authorized in September 2018.

This Dislocated Worker Grant is provided by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014 and temporarily expands dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local level.