Congresswoman Miller announces affordable housing grant for Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced two grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Administration (HUD) to provide suitable living environments to low- and moderate-income persons and those in need of permanent housing after a housing crisis. The first grant, to the City of Huntington, is worth $2,653,312, and the second, to the City of Beckley, is worth $335,340.

“It’s important that we work together to provide safe, healthy, and dependable housing for every member of our communities,” said Congresswoman Miller. “With this funding, the Department of Health and Human Services is ensuring these opportunities are available in Southern West Virginia. Together we are making our state a terrific place to live and build a strong life.”