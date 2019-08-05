Congresswoman Miller Announces $812,000 Grant to City of Welch

WELCH, WV (WOAY) –Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant of $812,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to the City of Welch for the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.

Congresswoman Miller said, “I am pleased to see the USDA invest in McDowell County. Together we can continue to grow our rural economy, create more jobs, and keep our state a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”

These funds will be used for a sanitary sewer collection system replacement and expansion into the North Welch area, mostly along West Virginia Route 16. This will benefit 889 residential users and 36 business users.