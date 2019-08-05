Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Congresswoman Miller Announces $812,000 Grant to City of Welch
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Congresswoman Miller Announces $812,000 Grant to City of Welch

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 05, 2019, 13:27 pm

49
0

WELCH, WV (WOAY) –Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant of $812,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to the City of Welch for the Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.

Congresswoman Miller said, “I am pleased to see the USDA invest in McDowell County. Together we can continue to grow our rural economy, create more jobs, and keep our state a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”

These funds will be used for a sanitary sewer collection system replacement and expansion into the North Welch area, mostly along West Virginia Route 16. This will benefit 889 residential users and 36 business users.

Previous Post3 charged in case of pregnant teen made to drink turpentine
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X