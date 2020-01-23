Congresswoman Miller announces 70,000 dollar economic grant to city of Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today an investment from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) of $70,000 to Summersville to develop and implement a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS).

Congresswoman Miller said, “This grant will play a crucial role in diversifying our economy, creating new jobs, and innovating our infrastructure. I am pleased to see this funding come home to West Virginia and give members of our community more opportunities.

The goal of this project is to bring together the public and private sectors to establish an economic development planning framework that supports private capital investment and creates new jobs.

