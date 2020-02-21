Congresswoman Miller announces $4.1 Million in health care grants

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services. The first, worth $1,772,384 to the New River Health Association Inc., in Scarbro, and the second, worth $2,359,982 to the Community Health Systems, Inc., in Beckley.

“All West Virginians deserve access to affordable and high-quality health care,” said Congresswoman Miller. “Thank you to the Department of Health and Human Services for putting rural Americans first and assisting in the assurance of top-notch health care professionals and facilities in our state.”