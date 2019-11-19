Congresswoman Miller announces $37 Million investment to improve Lewisburg water systems

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today a grant, totaling $3,684,000, and a loan, totaling $33,834,000, from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to the City of Lewisburg. This Rural Development investment will be used to improve the city’s water systems and benefit 4,194 residential customers, 611 commercial customers, and 104 public authority and industrial users.

“Improving Southern West Virginia’s infrastructure is one of my top priorities,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I am pleased to see the USDA and the Trump Administration prioritizing the needs of our communities and ensuring Lewisburg has access to clean water for years to come. This investment will bring more residents and businesses to our region and make our state a greater place to live, work, and raise a family.”

“These investments will bring reliable infrastructure to rural communities. They will replace old, fragile, leaking water pipes with new ones and allow upgrades to water handling systems that are decades old, boosting water pressure and cutting water losses. Working with our partners, these investments create jobs and improve public health and safety,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to partnering with rural communities to help them improve their infrastructure, because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

The improvements include a new water intake structure, upgrading the existing treatment plant, and providing two new water storage tanks. The raw water intake will be relocated 2 miles away from the auto salvage yard and the county landfill, which both drain into the Greenbrier River, in order to avoid any pollution that could enter the treatment plant. This move will ensure the health and safety of the customers.

These funds are part of a nationwide USDA investment of $635 million to improve water systems and wastewater handling in 42 states, through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.