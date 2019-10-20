Congresswoman Miller announces $3.1 million to combat violence against women grants

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Tyler BarkerBy Oct 20, 2019, 13:52 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Congresswoman Miller (R-WV) announced today four grants totaling $3,131,464 from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The goal of these grants is to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking by providing resources to victims. The full details are below.

“As a wife, a mother, and a grandmother, I understand the importance of protecting and empowering women of all ages,” said Congresswoman Miller. “We must work to ensure women everywhere have the resources they need to live safe and happy lives.”

Full Details:

  1. $750,000 to the Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. in Princeton, WV from the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Assistance Program.
  2. $735,000 to the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services from the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Assistance Program.
  3. $390,955 to the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services from the Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program.
  4. $1,255,509 to the West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services from the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program.
