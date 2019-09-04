Congresswoman Miller Announces $28 Million Grant to Combat Opioid Crisis

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Congresswoman Miller (WV-3) announced today a grant of $28,027,511 from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to the State of West Virginia to combat the opioid crisis.

Congresswoman Miller said, “I am so thankful that the Trump Administration has made combating the opioid crisis a top priority. West Virginia is ground zero for the opioid epidemic, and we have all been struck by its tragic effects. I am committed to keeping our community safe, and together we can work to address this crisis, increase access to treatment, and provide much-needed solutions to this problem.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of so many Americans in local communities, we are beginning to win the battle against the opioid overdose crisis,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Our country is seeing first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved. At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory. We will continue executing on the Department’s 5-Point strategy for combating the opioid crisis, and laying the foundation for a healthcare system where every American can access the mental healthcare they need.”

This funding will be used to expand access to treatment and supporting near real-time data on drug overdoses. This grant is part of $1.8 billion HHS is investing nationwide including funds from SAMHSA, as part of its State Opioid Response grants, and the CDC.