Congresswoman Miller Announces $149,437 for Research at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Miller (WV-3) announced today a grant from the National Science Foundation to Concord University for the “EarthCube Data Capabilities: Collaborative Proposal: Reducing Time-To-Science in the Earth Sciences: Annotations to foster convergence, inclusion, and credit,” project totaling $149,437.

“The research that goes on in our institutions of higher education play a crucial role in leading us into a successful future,” said Congresswoman Miller. “I am pleased to bring this funding home to Concord University, which will help us discover more about our world.”

This project is directed by Stephen Kuehn with the goal to make it easier to find and integrate related data on a subject. Researchers will be able to link data resources, add context, or provide additional information about data, software, and publications. It additionally supports the discovery of related research products for Earth science and natural history data.