Congresswoman Miller announces $106 Million for 2016 Disaster Relief

Tyler Barker Aug 26, 2019, 17:17 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced today that the Department of Housing and Urban Development has allocated $106,494,000 in disaster relief funding to the State of West Virginia to be used in Greenbrier, Clay, Kanawha, and Nicholas Counties.

Congresswoman Miller said, “This is a huge step towards rebuilding the communities most affected by the natural disasters in 2016. Together, with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, we can build our infrastructure to further develop our economy and ensure that we are safe from future disasters.”

This funding is part of $6.875 billion in Community Development Block Grant Mitigation funds that will be allocated nationwide to aid in disaster relief from qualifying 2015, 2016, and 2017 disasters. It is to be used to study and find ways to reduce risks linked to future disasters, update hazard mitigation plans, and encourage private-public partnerships and coordination with other federal programs to maximize the already available funds.

