Congresswoman Miller Announces $1.8 Million Grant for Sewer Line in Iaeger

IAEGER, WV (WOAY) – Congresswoman Miller (WV-3) announced today a grant of $1,800,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission to the Town of Iaeger for a Regional Sewer Project that will provide first-time sanitary sewer service to 21 businesses and 97 households.

Congresswoman Miller said, “Developing Iager’s sewer system is a crucial step in developing infrastructure, growing the economy, creating new jobs, and providing much-needed services for people of this community. I am grateful to the Appalachian Regional Commission for their continued commitment to Southern West Virginia.”

The project will construct 15,830 linear feet of gravity sewer lines, 7,165 linear feet of force main, 2,890 feet of 4-inch service laterals, four pump stations, two grinder pump stations, 90 manholes, one 21,000 gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant and will modify an existing treatment facility. In addition to the funds ARC is providing, other federal services are providing $2,400,000, state sources will provide $3,700,000, bringing the project total to $7,900,000.