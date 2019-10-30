BREAKING NEWS
Conference for women in agriculture set in West Virginia

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 30, 2019, 07:15 am

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University Extension Service is expecting more than 150 female farmers and agribusiness owners from around the state at its Women in Ag conference next month.

The university says the twoday conference Nov. 15 and 16 provides a chance for women who run their own agricultural operations to learn from peers and mentors.

More than 13,000 women work to develop and maintain their own farms and agribusinesses in West Virginia. The university said in a news release that those operations contributed more than $200 million to the states economy in 2017.

The conference will be held at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia.

