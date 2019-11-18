Concord Women’s Soccer Wins MEC Championship

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Two second-half goals saw Concord women’s soccer win the 2019 Mountain East Conference Tournament, with a 2-0 victory Sunday in Beckley over Fairmont State.

The Lady Lions created most of the chances in the first half, and throughout the afternoon overall, but didn’t find the net until the 64th minute. Yasmin Mosby opened the scoring with a long-range shot that beat Taylor Kennedy. Rachel Bell, named the MEC Freshman of the Year earlier in the week, added a second goal in the final 10 minutes of the match to secure the win.

Head coach Luke Duffy credits Sunday’s victory to the experience gained from last year’s tournament; the Lady Lions advanced to the final against West Virginia Wesleyan but lost on penalties. This is the second MEC championship for Concord in the 2019 fall sports season, following the triumph for men’s golf in October.

Concord will learn its NCAA Tournament first-round opponent Monday night during the selection show.