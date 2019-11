BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s soccer is advancing to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time in program history.

The Mountain Lions advance after winning the Mountain East Conference Championship on Sunday in Beckley. It was then announced on Monday’s selection show that Concord will face Westchester in Slippery Rock, PA this Thursday.

Concord is the three seed in the Atlantic Regional which also includes Bloomsburg, Millersville and East Stroudsburg.