Concord University’s Day Of Giving Begins Thursday

Sep 24, 2019

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Concord University’s Day of Giving is coming up.

The University’s Day of Giving is happening Thursday. The main goal of this day is to raise $24,000 in 24 hours. All money raised will go towards the Concord University Annual Fund, which supports campus projects, scholarships and other campus improvements.

“We’ve been able to do a lot of different projects through the annual fund. The last couple of years we’ve replaced floors, we’ve received meteorology equipment for our meteorology program we have here and we’ve done track resurfacing for the field, so the annual fund is essential to the university as it’s able to support projects that need funding for the university for our students’ benefit,” said the Manager of University Advancement Blake Farmer.

The Day of Giving will run from Thursday at 11 am through Friday at 11 am. People can donate online at concord.edu/dayofgiving.

