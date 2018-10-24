Search
Concord University to host WV science bowl preliminary competition

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 24, 2018, 09:28 am

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- For the second consecutive year, Concord University will host a 12-county West Virginia Regional Science Bowl high school preliminary competition.

 

On Saturday, November 10, Concord will host high school student teams from counties located in the former RESA 1 and 4 areas.

 

These counties include Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, Wyoming, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Fayette, and Nicholas.

 

Team registrations are due October 31.

 

Onsite check in will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 10 in the Concord Student Center building.

 

The welcome ceremony and science keynote presentation begin at 1 p.m. The competition begins at 2 p.m.

The West Virginia Regional Science Bowl  is affiliated with the National Science Bowl, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy.

 

Science Bowl is a tournament-style academic competition which tests students’ knowledge in all areas of science and mathematics. For each RESA area, the top three winning teams in this preliminary competition may advance to state and potentially national competitions.

X