Concord University to host Holiday Sing-Along

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 03, 2019, 13:02 pm

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)The Concord University Fine Arts Department is hosting a Holiday Sing- Along on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Main Auditorium of the Fine Arts Center. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending at no charge.

Concord’s choirs, including the ConChords and Collegiate Singers, will lead the caroling during the evening. The festivities will begin with a concert by the ConChords in the Fine Arts lobby.

Dr. Kelly Hudson, associate professor of music, encourages all to “come and enjoy singing carols with the choirs.”

For additional information contact Dr. Hudson at khudson@concord.edu or 304-384-5301.

Tyler Barker

