Concord University to hold Take Back The Night march and vigil

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 19, 2018, 04:29 am

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- Take Back The Night is an awareness event designed to engage the community on gender based violence. This event will provide a space to advocate for and speak out against sexual assault, dating and domestic violence, and sexual harassment.

 

Concord University will hold the event on Tuesday, November 6.

 

The event will begin at 6 p.m. behind Marsh Hall on Concord University’s campus.

 

Concord University faculty, staff, students, and the Athens community are encouraged to attend the event.

Amanda Moore, program director for the Family Refuge Center, will give an address and a march around campus will proceed. Afterwards, a vigil will be held and a forum for those who have experienced sexual assault will be available. The event will end at 7:30 p.m.

 

Daniella Hankey

