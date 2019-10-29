Concord University Theatre to present Haunting of Hill House in November

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- Concord University Theatre will be presenting the Haunting of Hill House.

The play was adapted from the novel by Shirley Jackson, which follows five strangers in a mansion who are experimenting while trying to help one character remain strong. Theatre instructor Karen Vuranch says the play will bring the audience chills and sinister surprises.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of sound effects live so we can make them even more frightening because we can respond to what happens on stage. We’ll have people backstage making the audible sound effects. There will be at least five very, very scary scenes where the lights dim and the ghost wants her and it’s pretty scary,” says theatre instructor and director Karen Vuranch.

The play runs from November 6 through 10. Performances from that Wednesday until Saturday begin at 7pm while Sunday’s matinee will be held at 2pm. Tickets are five dollars for the public and free for Concord students and staff.