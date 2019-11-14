Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Concord University Theatre Department to present a classic play next week

Charistin ClarkBy Nov 13, 2019, 22:53 pm

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- Concord’s Student Theatre Department will be putting on another play next week.

Eight student cast members will be performing “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20 at 7 pm. Each of those cast members will be performing eight to ten characters in the play.

“So what we worked on is, “how can you make your voice portray different characters?” There is some acting, but they are sitting on stools reading as well as performing. What we worked on was creating different characters with pitch, graveling voices, older voices, just to find different ways to bring the characters to life,” says Theatre Director and Instructor Karen Vuranch.

The play is free to Concord students, staff and faculty and $5 for the public.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

