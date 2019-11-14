Concord University Theatre Department to present a classic play next week

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)- Concord’s Student Theatre Department will be putting on another play next week.

Eight student cast members will be performing “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20 at 7 pm. Each of those cast members will be performing eight to ten characters in the play.

“So what we worked on is, “how can you make your voice portray different characters?” There is some acting, but they are sitting on stools reading as well as performing. What we worked on was creating different characters with pitch, graveling voices, older voices, just to find different ways to bring the characters to life,” says Theatre Director and Instructor Karen Vuranch.

The play is free to Concord students, staff and faculty and $5 for the public.