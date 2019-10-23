BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Concord University speaks out after child was left unattended
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Concord University speaks out after child was left unattended

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 23, 2019, 17:06 pm

24
0

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Concord University Research Development Corporation is conducting an internal investigation after an incident occurred Monday evening.

A child was left downstairs at Concord’s Child Development Center Monday evening after all the other children were taken to the upper level of the center. Pending the investigation, two employees have been suspended without pay. Fortunately, the child was found unharmed.

“It was an unfortunate incident. We’re very thankful that there was no harm done to the child. We had procedures in place and we’re reviewing those procedures. We’ve implemented an additional procedure for that particular process that will avoid this situation in the future,” says Charles Becker, the Vice President for Business and Finance at Concord University.

Stay with us for further updates on the investigation.

Previous PostUniversity Of Minnesota Professor Speaks At Concord As Part Of Lecture Program
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X