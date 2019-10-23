Concord University speaks out after child was left unattended

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Concord University Research Development Corporation is conducting an internal investigation after an incident occurred Monday evening.

A child was left downstairs at Concord’s Child Development Center Monday evening after all the other children were taken to the upper level of the center. Pending the investigation, two employees have been suspended without pay. Fortunately, the child was found unharmed.

“It was an unfortunate incident. We’re very thankful that there was no harm done to the child. We had procedures in place and we’re reviewing those procedures. We’ve implemented an additional procedure for that particular process that will avoid this situation in the future,” says Charles Becker, the Vice President for Business and Finance at Concord University.

Stay with us for further updates on the investigation.