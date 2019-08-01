Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Concord University recognized among most affordable online schools

By Aug 01, 2019

ATHENS, WV (WOAY)Concord University has been recognized as one of the “Most Affordable Online Colleges” in the nation by Study.com. Concord is ranked at #29 among the 50 institutions named in the 2019 rankings recently published by the online learning platform.

Concord is the only West Virginia college or university appearing in the recognition.

According to Study.com, Concord was selected for the honor based on “financial aid, affordability, academic and career resources for students, the quality of education, faculty, and more.”

“It is nice that Concord University has once again been nationally recognized for our affordability,” stated William Allen, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “The University continues to work hard to make a college education affordable for all students including working adults.”

A variety of online courses are available at Concord for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Concord also offers online classes for individuals seeking the Regents Bachelor of Arts degree.

The graduate degree programs at Concord are all online. These include Master of Education, Master of Arts in Teaching, Master of Social Work and Master of Arts in Health Promotion.

For additional information go to https://study.com/resources/most-affordable-online-schools

