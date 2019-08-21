Concord University planning Freshman service days

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Service projects being coordinated at Concord University will better the campus and both local and global communities while helping freshmen meet their UNIV 100 service requirement for the fall term.

The projects are being coordinated through the Concord Bonner Scholars Program. According to Kathy Ball, the program’s director, the designated freshman service days have been scheduled for three Saturdays early in the term: Aug. 24, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. She anticipates that on the first two service days approximately 100-115 Concord students will participate with the third day being a somewhat smaller event.

A variety of projects are planned, from clean-up and beautification work to activities for brightening the lives of children and senior citizens. Fellow CU students, residents of the local area and beyond, and even furry friends will benefit from the service projects.

Students who are participating on Aug. 24 may volunteer to help at the Athens Town Park, work in the Athens community garden or repaint the paw prints leading through Concord’s campus, in addition to a few other service options. On Sept. 7 the service options will include making dog toys for the Mercer County Animal Shelter, creating placemats for residents of local retirement communities and cutting and constructing shoe kits for Sole Hope to distribute to children and adults in Uganda.

Ms. Ball commented, “We’ve worked hard to provide students with a variety of projects, hoping we’ll have something to appeal to everyone. Our Bonner House GA, Sarah Fancher, worked throughout the summer to plan and organize the projects, coming up with some really creative ways for students to serve.”

“We are thankful and excited to partner with the Bonner Scholars Program this year to provide the Class of 2023 opportunities to serve our community in meaningful ways,” stated Dr. Sheila Womack, Director of Student Success & UNIV 100 Coordinator.

“At Concord, our motto is ‘Come to Learn. Go to Serve.’ This important part of our mission is something we strive to instill in our students from the beginning of their time at Concord in their CU Foundations course,” she said.

Concord students have preregistered to participate in the projects and should report to the Subway area of the Student Center between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on each service project date before dispersing for their various projects. The rain date for outdoor activities on Aug. 24 is Aug. 31, and on Sept. 14 for the Sept. 7 outdoor projects. For additional information please email bonner@concord.edu or call 304-384-6009.