Concord University offering free tax preparation

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University students will prepare income tax returns for qualifying area residents again this year. This is the ninth year that Concord has served as a VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program site.

The VITA program offers free basic income tax return preparation and electronic filing for senior citizens, persons who make $56,000 or less per year, and other qualifying individuals. VITA is a program of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The students volunteering with the program have been trained and are IRS certified to prepare tax returns.

Income tax preparation assistance will be available on Concord’s Athens campus on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Feb. 4 and continuing until March 31. Please note that no service will be provided on March 10 due to Spring Break. Concord’s VITA volunteers will also be at the Commission on Aging in Princeton on select dates.

Certain eligibility requirements apply and appointments are necessary. To verify eligibility and to schedule an appointment to meet with a VITA volunteer in Athens, call Concord’s Department of Business office at 304-384-5244. For an appointment in Princeton please contact the Commission on Aging at 304-425-7111.