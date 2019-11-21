ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – E-cigarette and vaping has become popular in the college community in the last few years. Concord University is participating in the Great American Smokeout with activities this week.

The Cold Turkey Pledge Event was held Thursday, November 21, 2019. Individuals who signed a pledge to make a good faith attempt to quit smoking, vaping or using tobacco will receive a cold turkey sandwich and a gift card for a free 6″ meal at Subway.

Smoking and vaping is a growing trend among teens and young adults, but is also a health concern for many school administrators.

“We’re trying to encourage folks on campus to smokes or vapes or use other Tobacco products for at least quit for the day if they sign a pledge,” said Director Recreation Wellness, Chris Smallwood.

The event also provided smokers and vapors with lollipops encouraging them to “Lick to Quit”.