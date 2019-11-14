Concord University is hosting a preliminary competition for West Virginia Science Bowl

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hundred students and parents are expected to be on Concord’s campus for the West Virginia Science Bowl this weekend. Concord is hosting a preliminary Competition for West Virginia Science Bowl this Saturday, November 16. The competition begins in the late afternoon and continues into the evening. High School students from 12 local and surrounding counties are part of the competition. Concord University college students helped the local high school students prepare for this weekend’s preliminary competition.
By Shakeria HawkinsNov 14, 2019, 18:19 pm28
