Concord University is collecting items for National Guard Troops

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Several organizations and offices at Concord University are collecting items for care packages for Army National Guard C-Troop 1-150th CAV out of Bluefield, WV, currently stationed in the Middle East.

“Concord University has a longstanding tradition of supporting our men and women in the military, and we are especially proud to provide assistance to C-Troop 1-150th CAV out of Bluefield,” Andrew Sulgit, director of the student center, said.

“Please consider giving as an individual or organization, any donation, big or small will help,” he said. “Thank you in advance for supporting our local troop!”

Specifically, the following items are needed: Basic toiletries such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant, dental floss and cotton swabs; and prepackaged snacks (anything with a good shelf life) such as granola bars, protein bars, beef sticks, coffee, drink mixes, etc.

Concord’s Student Center Office, in conjunction with the Student Government Association, Bonner Scholars, Greek life, the Veteran’s Club and others, will collect supplies until Nov 7, 2019, and mail them out to C-Troop’s APO. Mark Wood State Farm and El Mariachi Restaurant are also partnering with the collection.

Donations may be dropped off at the Student Center Office/Switchboard, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., or at the Student Center Welcome Center, 4 p.m.-11p.m.

For additional information please contact Andrew Sulgit at sulgit@concord.edu or 304-550-5546.