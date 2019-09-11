Concord University Holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

ATHENS, W. Va. (WOAY)- Concord University held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony this morning.

The ceremony took place at 9 am in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point on Concord’s campus. The PikeView High School Junior ROTC began the ceremony, following with Concord’s President introducing this year’s keynote speaker. This year’s speaker was the Director of the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Michael Todorovich, where he discussed the importance of this ceremony.

“People won’t remember because now 28 years old really don’t remember, so it’s important that we instill in our younger people what really happened and what it meant to America,” said Todorovich.

The ceremony ended with a prayer and moment of silence.