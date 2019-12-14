ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University held it’s 21st fall commencement on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Among the 159 applicants for graduation, 42 graduate candidates and 117 undergraduate candidates meet the requirements for graduation and will walked across the stage today.

“It’s so awesome, all the hard work has paid off. Yeah, this day felt like it would never come so it really feels good that it’s finally here,” said graduates Bailey and Kenna Knowles.

The Valedictorian for the fall 2019 class was Kelson James Howerton from Princeton.