Concord University held annual Wellness Fair

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Concord University held it’s annual Wellness Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the Student Center on the Athens campus. The event was free and open to the public. The Wellness Fair is an educational and interactive event designed for outreach to provide flu shots and medical screening for students, staff and to the people of the community.

The Wellness Center featured a variety of activities including three mindfulness meditation classes, a 30 minute yoga class as well as vendors, flu shots, giveaways and chair massages. The Concord University Title IX office raffled off a bike at the event.

“I think sometimes we hear all the negative information on health in West Virginia and Southern West Virginia, but we have a lot of good people and good organizations fighting for health and wellness in this region. Said Associate Professor of Health Education, Jill Nolan. “I always leave this fair feeling a little hopeful because I see there’s so many entities working towards health and wellness in this region, I think sometimes the hard part is just figuring what is out there.”

The Mercer County Health Department was on hand providing flu shots for the insurance and uninsured.