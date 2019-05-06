Concord University Expands Tuition Program

ATHENS, W.V. (WOAY)- Concord University is expanding the tuition discount program currently offered to include locations in Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland. This will apply to all new students for the 2019-2020 school year. Residents of these areas will be able to attend Concord at a reduced out of state tuition.

“In an effort to help students and families reduce costs, we are pleased to offer a reduced tuition for students from select areas out of state, ” said William Allen, Interim Vice President and Chief Enrollment Management Officer. “Concord provides out students great opportunities and we want to make our experience as affordable as possible.

Virginia counties being added to the tuition discount include: Roanoke Region- Wythe, Pulaski, Montgomery and Roanoke; Charlottesville Region- Albemarle; and Northern Virginia- Fauquier, Prince William, Stafford, Fairfax and Arlington.

Maryland counties being added include: Southern Maryland- Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s.

North Carolina counties being added include: Charlotte Region- Mecklensburg, Gatson, Lincoln, Cabarrus and Union; and Raleigh Region- Wake, Durham, Chatham and Orange.

For additional information about the tuition discount program and applying to attend Concord University, please visit https://www.concord.edu/admissions or call 1-888-384-5249.