Concord University enrolling now for summer 2018 classes

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Enrollment for summer classes is now underway at Concord University.

The First Summer Term is Monday, May 14 through Friday, June 15. Dates for the Second Summer Term are Monday, June 18 through Friday, July 20.

Classes are available on the Athens campus and in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center. On-line courses are also offered. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.

Returning students can register for summer courses on the internet under their MyCU account. Students will receive their registration pin number from their advisors. They will then use this pin to Add/Drop classes online on their MyCU accounts.

New students interested in applying for summer classes may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu and click on Admissions to learn about applying to Concord University.

Admitted transfer students, re-admitted students, non-degree seeking students and newly admitted students for the summer interested in registering for summer classes should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or phone 304-384-6031 to schedule an appointment. Early advising for these students will be held April 9-13.

Education graduate students interested in registering for summer classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu or 304-384-6223; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu or304-384-6260; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130. Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu or 304-384-5226.

Information on courses offered during Concord’s summer sessions is located at https://apps.concord.edu/schedules/seatstaken.php (Select the desired term from the drop down menu.) The Summer 2018 Academic Calendar may be found by going to https://www.concord.edu/academics/sites/www.concord.edu.academics/files/images/Summer%202018%20Calendar.pdf

Payment of fees for the First Summer Term is due Monday, May 14. Late registration fee for the First Summer Term begins Tuesday, May 15.

Payment of fees for the Second Summer Term is due Monday, June 18. Late registration fee for the Second Summer Term begins Tuesday, June 19.

