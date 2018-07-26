Concord University Enrolling Now For Fall 2018 Semester

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Enrollment for the Fall 2018 semester is now underway at Concord University. Classes begin on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

Classes are available on the Athens campus and in Beckley at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center. On-line courses are also offered. Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available.

New students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply

First-time freshmen who did not attend Orientation, transfer students, re-admitted students, and non-degree seeking students who have been admitted for the Fall 2018 semester should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or 304-384-6031 to schedule an advising appointment.

Returning students will have access to web registration (offered through their MyCU Account) until Aug. 9, 2018. Returning students may obtain web registration PIN numbers from their academic advisor of record.

Education graduate students interested in registering for fall classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu or 304-384-6223; Social Work graduate students may contact the Social Work and Sociology Department at socialwork@concord.edu or 304-384-6260; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130. Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu or 304-384-5226.

Information on courses offered during Concord’s fall semester is located athttps://apps.concord.edu/schedules/seatstaken.php (Select the desired term from the drop down menu.)

The Fall 2018 Academic Calendar may be found by going to:https://www.concord.edu/academics/sites/www.concord.edu.academics/files/images/FALL%202018%20Academic%20Calendar.pdf

Payment of fees for the fall semester is due by 4 p.m., Aug. 13. The late registration fee for the fall semester begins 8 a.m., Aug. 14.