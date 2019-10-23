Concord University Child Development Center suspends two employees after incident with an infant

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Research Development Corporation, Inc. is conducting an internal investigation after an incident occurred on Monday evening involving an infant enrolled in the Center.

Thankfully, the infant was not harmed.

In response, two employees of the Center were suspended pending the completion of the internal investigation.

A spokesperson said “Neither the Child Development Center nor the Corporation condones the incident and is continuously evaluating safety and other protocol to be followed by the employees in the Center. Given Monday’s incident though, additional new measures have been put into practice until the investigation is completed.”

