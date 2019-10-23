Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Concord University Child Development Center suspends two employees after incident with an infant
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Concord University Child Development Center suspends two employees after incident with an infant

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 22, 2019, 21:46 pm

7
0

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Concord University Research Development Corporation, Inc. is conducting an internal investigation after an incident occurred on Monday evening involving an infant enrolled in the Center.

Thankfully, the infant was not harmed.

In response, two employees of the Center were suspended pending the completion of the internal investigation.

A spokesperson said “Neither the Child Development Center nor the Corporation condones the incident and is continuously evaluating safety and other protocol to be followed by the employees in the Center. Given Monday’s incident though, additional new measures have been put into practice until the investigation is completed.”

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X