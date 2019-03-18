Concord University Announces Summer 2019 Tuition Rates

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University is announcing that all undergraduate summer classes for 2019 are being offered at in-state rates.

This will enable students to maximize any financial aid availability and reduce out-of-pocket costs, not only due to the lower rate for out-of-state students, but also because on-campus residential requirements are waived for the summer terms for all students.

The in-state rates for summer apply to undergraduate classes taken on the Athens and Beckley campuses and online. All fees will still apply.

The First Summer Term is Monday, May 20 through Friday, June 21. Dates for the Second Summer Term are Monday, June 24 through Friday, July 26.

Dates for advising and course selection for both summer terms, as well as the Fall 2019 Semester, are also being announced. The Fall Semester begins at Concord on Monday, Aug. 19.

Advising for course selection for summer and fall for returning students will be held March 18-29. Registration for returning students for summer courses and registration for the Fall 2019 semester begins on March 25 and will continue until the semester begins.

Returning students can register for courses on the internet under their MyCU account using their registration pin number beginning on the following dates:

Honors students may register on March 25

Seniors (90 + earned hours), Athletes, Students with Disabilities, Military and SSS: March 26

Juniors (60-89 earned hours): March 27

Sophomores (30-59 earned hours): March 28

Freshmen (0-29 earned hours): March 29

New students interested in applying for summer and/or fall classes may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/admissions to learn about applying to Concord University.

Admitted freshmen should register for an orientation session at the following link: https://www.concord.edu/orientation/node/2 For questions email orientation@concord.edu or call 304-384-6031.

Admitted transfer students, re-admitted students and non-degree seeking students interested in registering for classes should contact Andrea Tabor at tabora@concord.edu or phone 304-384-6031. Early registration for these students for summer and Fall 2019 courses will be held April 9 through April 12 by scheduled appointment only.

Education graduate students interested in registering for classes may contact Robin White at rlwhite@concord.edu or 304-384-6223; Social Work graduate students may contact Vanessa Howell at vhowell@concord.edu or 304-384-6260; and, Health Promotion graduate students may contact Erin Conner at econner@concord.edu or 304-384-5130. Regents Bachelor of Arts (RBA) students may contact Teresa Frey at teresafrey@concord.edu or 304-384-5226.

The Summer 2019 and Fall 2019 Academic Calendars may be found by going to the following links: https://www.concord.edu/summer19academiccalendar for summer and https://www.concord.edu/fall19academiccalendar for fall.

Payment of fees for the First Summer Term is due by 4 p.m., Monday, May 20. Late registration fee for the First Summer Term begins 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 21.

Payment of fees for the Second Summer Term is due by 4 p.m. Monday, June 24. Late registration fee for the Second Summer Term begins 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 25.

Payment of fees for the Fall 2019 Semester is due by 4 p.m., Aug. 19. The late registration fee for the Fall 2019 Semester begins 8 a.m., Aug. 20.