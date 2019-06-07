Concord University announces a new free tuition assistance program

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia residents who are Pell eligible and have a high school GPA of 3.0 can get a four-year degree from Concord University tuition free.

For the 2019-2020 school year, incoming freshmen, current students, and even students who would like to transfer to Concord can receive the new CU FREE tuition scholarship. Thanks to West Virginia legislators’ reinstatement of higher education funding this year, Concord is able to bridge the financial gap between federal, state and private financial aid awards and the total cost of tuition.

Other than being a West Virginia resident with a 3.0 GPA, the FASFA must have been submitted before April 15 of this year. For transfer students to receive this scholarship, they must also have a college GPA of 2.75.

No need to worry about additional paperwork. The Concord University admissions and financial aid offices will apply the CU FREE scholarship to those students who qualify.

Students must be enrolled full time every semester to continue to receive the award. These semesters must be consecutive, not to exceed eight semesters. The number of semesters for transfer students will be determined by transferable credits. This does not include summer terms. All recipients must maintain a 2.5 GPA to keep their CU FREE award.

“West Virginia students need to know that they can get a four-year degree tuition free from Concord University,” says President Kendra Boggess. “Concord is committed to helping our residents overcome financial adversity to achieve their educational goals.”

For more information on Concord University’s latest scholarship endeavor, visit our website at www.concord.edu/CUFREE.